The U.S. economy accelerated to a 4.1 per cent pace of growth in the second quarter, the fastest since 2014, letting President Donald Trump claim a win for his policies even though expansion is projected to cool.

The annualized rate of gains in gross domestic product was just shy of the 4.2 per cent median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. It followed first-quarter growth of 2.2 per cent that was revised from 2 per cent, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Consumer spending grew 4 per cent, more than estimated, while nonresidential business investment climbed at a 7.3 per cent clip.

Trump seized the chance to declare his policies, including the biggest tax overhaul since the Reagan era, a success, calling the data “amazing” and “very sustainable.” The likelihood is nevertheless that the pace of expansion will slow as the effects of tax cuts fades, companies pull back in the face of foreign tariffs and the Federal Reserve raises interest rates further.

Illustrating the volatility of some elements of GDP, net exports contributed 1.06 percentage point to the pace of growth, the most since 2013, partly on a surge in soybean shipments ahead of retaliatory tariffs. Inventories subtracted 1 point, the most since 2014, Commerce said, citing soybean stocks as well as those of drugs and sundries and petroleum and related products.

Fed policy makers are expected to continue their gradual pace of interest-rate hikes aimed at keeping the economy from overheating, without moving so fast that they could choke off growth. The dollar and yields on 10-year Treasuries declined after the report, which also showed inflation excluding food and energy was lower than estimated.

“The economy is doing quite well,” said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “It’ll be hard to repeat this performance on a sustained basis,” as the boost to demand from tax cuts may fade, the dollar’s strength could curb exports and tariffs present a risk, he said.

The latest data won’t change the pace of the Fed’s interest-rate hikes, Feroli said.

‘Great Numbers’

Trump, speaking Friday at the White House, celebrated the report and said the economy is on track to reach an annual growth rate of more than 3 percent. “As the trade deals come in one by one, we’re going to go a lot higher than these numbers, and these are great numbers,” the president said.

Economists’ forecasts for second-quarter GDP, the value of all goods and services produced in the nation, ranged from 3 per cent to 5 per cent. The GDP estimate is the first of three for the quarter, with the other releases scheduled for August and September when more information becomes available.

With the Friday data, the Commerce Department also released comprehensive GDP revisions going back decades. They showed a higher household-saving rate than previously reported, as well as faster growth in the first quarter of recent years, though the overall narrative of the economy’s performance over the last decade wasn’t much different.

The revisions also showed the economy surpassed US$20 trillion in nominal dollars in the first quarter.

Even with the relatively strong pace of growth last quarter, most economists expect expansion to settle back to near its long-run rate, and some have flagged the risk of a recession in two years. While polls and historical trends suggest Democrats are primed for significant gains in November’s midterm elections, voters give Trump high marks for the economy.

GDP Goal

Compared with a year earlier, second-quarter GDP rose 2.8 per cent, just shy of the 3 per cent mark, which was last reached in 2015. The Trump administration’s official goal is for sustained GDP growth of 3 per cent, which would well exceed the average 2.2 per cent pace during this expansion and the Fed’s longer-run expectation of 1.8 per cent.

One measure that economists look at for a better sense of underlying demand showed strength. Final sales to private domestic purchasers -- which exclude trade, inventories and government outlays -- grew at a 4.3 per cent pace, the second- fastest since 2014.

What Our Economists Say

To be sure, there is evidence that tax reforms and cuts are helping to stimulate activity, but the performance of consumer spending in the second quarter is unlikely to carry through in full force into the second half of the year. As a result, the overall pace of growth will moderate. Bloomberg Economics is maintaining its forecast for 2.8 per cent growth in the second half. Consumers are benefiting from tax cuts and a tighter labor market, but household income creation has not yet accelerated to a pace that can support 4 per cent growth on a sustained basis.

The pace of expansion in consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 per cent of the economy, exceeded projections for 3 per cent and contributed 2.69 percentage points to growth. Purchases of new autos were a major factor, along with spending on health care, housing and utilities and food services and accommodations. That followed a downwardly revised 0.5 per cent pace of consumption growth in the prior three months.

In addition to lower taxes, consumers’ purchasing power is benefiting from steady hiring, an unemployment rate that’s near the lowest since 1969, improving finances, relatively low borrowing costs and contained inflation.

Business Investment

The growth in nonresidential business investment contributed almost 1 percentage point to growth though the 7.3 per cent pace was slower than the first quarter’s 11.5 per cent. Spending on structures advanced 13.3 percent following a 13.9 per cent gain in the prior period, while equipment investment cooled to 3.9 per cent and intellectual property spending slowed to 8.2 per cent.

Housing remained a weak spot in the economy amid signs that the sector is poised for its broadest slowdown in years. Residential investment contracted at a 1.1 per cent rate, the fourth decline in five quarters. The drag on overall growth, though, was negligible.

The contribution from net exports reflected a 9.3 per cent gain in shipments abroad and a 0.5 per cent increase in imports. In addition to soybeans, exports were boosted by petroleum and related products. “Producers may have front-loaded some goods for exports ahead of the tariffs,” JPMorgan’s Feroli said.

Government spending increased at a 2.1 per cent rate, adding 0.37 percentage point to growth. Federal outlays rose 3.5 per cent, the second-fastest rate since 2014, boosted by defense spending. State and local outlays advanced 1.4 per cent.

Spending Power

The data showed consumers’ wallets grew at a slower pace. After- tax incomes adjusted for inflation increased at a 2.6 per cent annual pace, after 4.4 per cent in the prior quarter. The saving rate fell to 6.8 per cent from 7.2 per cent, which was revised from 3.3 per cent as part of the comprehensive update.

First-quarter gross domestic income, adjusted for inflation, was revised to a 3.9 per cent gain from a previously reported 3.6 per cent.

Price data in the report indicated that inflation was in line with the Fed’s goal. Excluding food and energy, the central bank’s preferred price index rose at a 2 per cent annualized rate last quarter, following 2.2 per cent in the first three months of the year.