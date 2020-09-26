(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government imposed sanctions on Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., the Financial Times reported.

Exports to China’s largest chipmaker pose an “unacceptable risk” of being diverted to “military-end use,” the London-based newspaper said Saturday, citing a U.S. Department of Commerce letter to the company. SMIC said it’s unaware of the sanctions and is looking into the situation, the FT said.

