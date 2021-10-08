(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

  • U.S. employers are expected to have added 500,000 positions in September, a number seen as strong enough to keep the Federal Reserve on path to announce a tapering of asset purchases in November
    • Strategists surveyed by Bloomberg say the print would have to be below 200,000 to cause a major reassessment of the health of the U.S. economy and send Treasury yields lower
    • Indicators coming into today’s release do point to a strong labor market, with the initial jobless claims number dropping while 51% of small businesses saying they had unfilled positions in September
    • Here’s what Bloomberg Economics is watching
  • The U.S. Senate approved legislation Thursday that pulls the nation from the brink of a payment default with a short-term debt-ceiling increase
  • Global talks to reshape the corporate tax landscape are set to resume on Friday after Ireland’s decision to adhere to the world consensus on a minimum rate removed one hurdle to an agreement that still hangs in the balance
  • International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has hired a white-collar defense attorney to represent her as she fights allegations of tampering with a World Bank report
  • Peruvian President Pedro Castillo late Thursday announced that Julio Velarde, one of Latin America’s longest serving central bank chiefs, will stay at his post
  • The extreme electricity shortage in China caused by soaring coal prices is hitting a huge number of industries
    • Economists are becoming increasingly worried that a slowdown in Chinese output will worsen already strained global supply lines

 

 

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.