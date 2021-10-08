Oct 8, 2021
U.S. Jobs, Debt Ceiling Reprieve, Global Tax Talks: Eco Day
- U.S. employers are expected to have added 500,000 positions in September, a number seen as strong enough to keep the Federal Reserve on path to announce a tapering of asset purchases in November
- Strategists surveyed by Bloomberg say the print would have to be below 200,000 to cause a major reassessment of the health of the U.S. economy and send Treasury yields lower
- Indicators coming into today’s release do point to a strong labor market, with the initial jobless claims number dropping while 51% of small businesses saying they had unfilled positions in September
- Here’s what Bloomberg Economics is watching
- The U.S. Senate approved legislation Thursday that pulls the nation from the brink of a payment default with a short-term debt-ceiling increase
- Global talks to reshape the corporate tax landscape are set to resume on Friday after Ireland’s decision to adhere to the world consensus on a minimum rate removed one hurdle to an agreement that still hangs in the balance
- International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has hired a white-collar defense attorney to represent her as she fights allegations of tampering with a World Bank report
- Peruvian President Pedro Castillo late Thursday announced that Julio Velarde, one of Latin America’s longest serving central bank chiefs, will stay at his post
- The extreme electricity shortage in China caused by soaring coal prices is hitting a huge number of industries
- Economists are becoming increasingly worried that a slowdown in Chinese output will worsen already strained global supply lines
