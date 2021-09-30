Billionaire Charlie Munger’s Timely Apartment Bet Began With Hebrew Bible
Billionaire investor Charles Munger made a well-timed bet on suburban apartments -- thanks to a neighborhood teenager who showed up at his house with a Hebrew Bible.
Sep 30, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. jumped above 3% for the first time in three months.
The average for a 30-year loan was 3.01%, up from 2.88% last week and the highest since June 24, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.
Historically low borrowing costs have helped fuel the pandemic housing rally, with a shortage of available homes pushing prices higher as Americans seek larger properties in the suburbs.
If rates continue to tick up, that could help moderate surging prices, according to Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac.
“We expect mortgage rates to continue to rise modestly which will likely have an impact on home prices, causing them to moderate slightly after increasing over the last year,” Khater said.
Many potential buyers have struggled to find homes they can afford, or lost bidding wars in a market where cash offers have dominated. That’s fueled mounting concerns about affordability, especially for renters looking to become homeowners.
The 30-year average sunk in 2020 and reached a record low of 2.65% at the beginning of this year. It has climbed since then, tracking yields for 10-year Treasuries, which have been above 1% since January.
The 10-year yield rose above 1.5% this week for the first time since June.
