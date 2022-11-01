The economy is like a haunted house at the moment: BMO's Adatia

The dollar and Treasury yields fell as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. Stocks and U.S. equity futures rallied.

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks soared in premarket trading, tracking an earlier rally in Chinese markets on speculation that the country's policymakers are looking to gradually unwind its stringent COVID policy, even as the country's Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of such a plan.

Mining shares led gains in Europe, as copper rebounded amid signs of global supply tightness and iron ore rose after six days of declines. Gold and oil also gained, while BP Plc climbed after announcing a further US$2.5 billion buyback.

The Bloomberg Dollar Index snapped a three-day rising streak and Treasury yields fell below 4 per cent. Swap markets are pricing in a 75-basis-point hike this week amid the Fed's most-aggressive tightening campaign in four decades.

Still, strategists including JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Marko Kolanovic believe the Fed's aggressive hiking is nearing an end, providing the prospect of relief for markets. The U.S. will likely raise rates by 50 basis points in December and pause after one more 25-basis-point hike in the first quarter, he said.

Indicators such as the inversion of the yield curve between 10-year and three-month Treasuries “all support a Fed pivot sooner rather than later,” wrote Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson.

“If the Fed does give us some indication that there is light at the end of the tunnel, we are very close if not already past peak dollar,” Mark Matthews, head of Asia research at Julius Baer said on Bloomberg TV. “Then all the currencies which have declined like the euro will rebound.”

The euro and pound rose on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the U.K. government said it's inevitable that all Britons, especially the richest, will have to pay more tax to restore stability to the public finances and the Bank of England is set to become the first major central bank to sell off assets accumulated during a 13-year-old stimulus program.

Among other moves, shares in European online retailers and food delivery firms rallied on Tuesday as Ocado Group Plc jumped after its deal with South Korea's Lotte Shopping Co.

Chinese stocks pared gains after the Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of any plans to ease restrictions. But the strong initial reaction to an unverified social media post “shows how much anticipation there has been for the reopening in the market,” said Hao Hong, partner at Grow Investment Group.

Australian government bond yields reversed earlier gains and the nation's stocks rallied to a seven-week high after the central bank raised interest rates by a quarter point as expected.

The yen strengthened, while remaining within reach of 150 versus the dollar. Japan spent a record 6.3 trillion yen (US$42 billion) in October to counter the currency's sharp slide, as it tried to limit speculative moves adding pressure.

Key events this week:

US construction spending, ISM manufacturing index, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

U.S. MBA mortgage applications, ADP employment, Wednesday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US factory orders, durable goods, trade, initial jobless claims, ISM services index, Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

U.S. nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent as of 5:55 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6 per cent

The euro rose 0.5 per cent to US$0.9931

The British pound rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.1533

The Japanese yen rose 0.8 per cent to 147.47 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9 per cent to US$20,593.87

Ether rose 2.2 per cent to US$1,598.68

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 3.96 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.07 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.45 per cent

Commodities