2h ago
U.S. stocks rise as traders await Fed; dollar declines
Bloomberg News,
The economy is like a haunted house at the moment: BMO's Adatia
The dollar and Treasury yields fell as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. Stocks and U.S. equity futures rallied.
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks soared in premarket trading, tracking an earlier rally in Chinese markets on speculation that the country's policymakers are looking to gradually unwind its stringent COVID policy, even as the country's Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of such a plan.
Mining shares led gains in Europe, as copper rebounded amid signs of global supply tightness and iron ore rose after six days of declines. Gold and oil also gained, while BP Plc climbed after announcing a further US$2.5 billion buyback.
The Bloomberg Dollar Index snapped a three-day rising streak and Treasury yields fell below 4 per cent. Swap markets are pricing in a 75-basis-point hike this week amid the Fed's most-aggressive tightening campaign in four decades.
Still, strategists including JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Marko Kolanovic believe the Fed's aggressive hiking is nearing an end, providing the prospect of relief for markets. The U.S. will likely raise rates by 50 basis points in December and pause after one more 25-basis-point hike in the first quarter, he said.
Indicators such as the inversion of the yield curve between 10-year and three-month Treasuries “all support a Fed pivot sooner rather than later,” wrote Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson.
“If the Fed does give us some indication that there is light at the end of the tunnel, we are very close if not already past peak dollar,” Mark Matthews, head of Asia research at Julius Baer said on Bloomberg TV. “Then all the currencies which have declined like the euro will rebound.”
The euro and pound rose on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the U.K. government said it's inevitable that all Britons, especially the richest, will have to pay more tax to restore stability to the public finances and the Bank of England is set to become the first major central bank to sell off assets accumulated during a 13-year-old stimulus program.
Among other moves, shares in European online retailers and food delivery firms rallied on Tuesday as Ocado Group Plc jumped after its deal with South Korea's Lotte Shopping Co.
Chinese stocks pared gains after the Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of any plans to ease restrictions. But the strong initial reaction to an unverified social media post “shows how much anticipation there has been for the reopening in the market,” said Hao Hong, partner at Grow Investment Group.
Australian government bond yields reversed earlier gains and the nation's stocks rallied to a seven-week high after the central bank raised interest rates by a quarter point as expected.
The yen strengthened, while remaining within reach of 150 versus the dollar. Japan spent a record 6.3 trillion yen (US$42 billion) in October to counter the currency's sharp slide, as it tried to limit speculative moves adding pressure.
Key events this week:
- US construction spending, ISM manufacturing index, Tuesday
- EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday
- Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday
- U.S. MBA mortgage applications, ADP employment, Wednesday
- Bank of England rate decision, Thursday
- US factory orders, durable goods, trade, initial jobless claims, ISM services index, Thursday
- ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday
- U.S. nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent as of 5:55 a.m. New York time
- Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1 per cent
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.2 per cent
- The MSCI World index fell 0.4 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6 per cent
- The euro rose 0.5 per cent to US$0.9931
- The British pound rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.1533
- The Japanese yen rose 0.8 per cent to 147.47 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.9 per cent to US$20,593.87
- Ether rose 2.2 per cent to US$1,598.68
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 3.96 per cent
- Germany's 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.07 per cent
- Britain's 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.45 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3 per cent to US$87.63 a barrel
- Gold futures rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,652.40 an ounce