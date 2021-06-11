U.S. stocks pulled back from record highs and benchmark bond yields held around the lowest since March as investors continued to assess the outlook for inflation and the path of Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The main American equity indexes turned lower in afternoon trading. Biotechs including Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., which sank after halting development of a key therapy, were among the biggest drags, outweighing gains in tech and financial stocks. Treasury yields inched higher, with the 10-year rate still holding below 1.5 per cent.

Friday’s volatility comes a day after the S&P 500 notched an all-time high as data showed U.S. consumer price increases in May were largely driven by categories associated with economic reopenings, bolstering the view that inflation pressures may ease later in the year. With the Fed setting a high bar for reconsidering its dovish stance, the report ended up stoking risk appetite across global markets. Investors are now looking ahead to the Fed’s policy meeting next week for clues about its next moves with regards asset purchases and interest rates.

“Our base view is still that growth and inflation remain buoyant and supportive of risk assets,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “It’s been interesting to watch rates tick lower and stay lower. That seems to imply the market is believing the Fed is going to remain lower for longer and hold rates there.”

The U.S. central bank’s view that inflationary pressures are temporary has taken hold in global markets, signaling any changes in ultra-accommodative policy would happen very gradually. That approach was also reinforced across the Atlantic Thursday, as the European Central Bank raised its inflation forecast and renewed a pledge to maintain faster emergency bond-buying to sustain the euro area.

Eight of the main 11 S&P 500 industry groups were trading lower on Friday afternoon, led by health-care stocks. Vertex traded at the lowest since October 2019 after halting its experimental treatment for an inherited disease that affects the liver and lungs. Its competitor, Grifols SA, jumped in Madrid.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield held below 1.5 per cent after falling to as low as 1.43 per cent on Thursday. The dollar rose against all of its major global peers.

European stocks rallied, with the Stoxx 600 gauge heading for a fourth weekly increase, as investors relished the prospects of continued policy support. A rally in emerging markets also underscored the return of risk appetite.

Elsewhere, crude oil prices rose amid an improving demand outlook. The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell from the highest level since 2015.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent as of 12:44 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6 per cent

The euro fell 0.6 per cent to US$1.2097

The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.4105

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 109.69 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.45 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.27 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 0.71 per cent

Commodities