(Bloomberg) --

The United Arab Emirates is targeting 550 billion dirhams ($150 billion) of inward foreign investment over the next nine years, the Gulf state’s economy minister said.

The country aims to be among the 10 biggest global investment destinations by 2030, Abdulla bin Touq told a media briefing on Sunday. It will focus on investments from countries including Russia, Australia, China, and the U.K.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.