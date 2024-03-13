(Bloomberg) -- Among the many headaches UBS Group AG inherited when it swallowed its crosstown rival was one tied to Credit Suisse’s multibillion-dollar shipping portfolio.

This particular issue wasn’t about the quality of Credit Suisse’s loans, mind you. Instead, said two people familiar with the matter, it was how to account for their climate risk.

While UBS hadn’t previously offered ship finance, Credit Suisse was among the world’s biggest lenders to the industry. And as part of its climate policy, Credit Suisse had set a target for decarbonizing those loans that aligned with the so-called Poseidon Principles, which are widely-followed among banks with shipping clients.

Those principles are also flawed if limiting warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels—the threshold set by the Paris climate accord—is the goal.

The Poseidon Principles aren’t actually aligned with a decarbonization pathway that would stay below that mark. And that has meaningful ramifications for a bank’s wider net-zero claims, said the people, who requested anonymity because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Lawyers advising UBS have told the bank that the shipping portfolio it inherited prevents it from claiming it’s net zero-aligned, the people said. Instead, UBS should describe itself as being net zero-committed.

Such turns of phrase and linguistic adjustments are playing an increasingly significant role in climate commitments as banks try to dodge potential legal risks from climate reform proponents and right wing, Big Oil and industrial interests seeking to roll back sustainability considerations.

A spokeswoman for UBS declined to comment. Michael Parker, a senior Citigroup Inc. banker who is also chair of the Poseidon Principles, conceded that while the framework is indeed not aligned with the most ambitious goals of the Paris accord, “it is very close” and he expects it will be fully in line by 2028.

As part of the integration of Credit Suisse, UBS has the final word in deciding what to jettison and what to keep. Among the policies being scrapped is Credit Suisse’s planned phaseout of coal financing, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month. UBS intends to stay with coal, the dirtiest of all fossil fuels.

As for Credit Suisse’s ship finance business, UBS has said it will merge it with its aircraft financing operation—which helps wealthy clients pay for their jets and yachts.

Meanwhile, UBS is gaining access to a market with huge macroeconomic significance—and a large carbon footprint. Shipping is the backbone of the global economy, carrying more than 80% of traded goods. It’s also mostly reliant on the burning of heavy fuel oil, a particularly dirty version of fossil fuels, and thus accounts for about 3% of man-made carbon dioxide emissions.

New, more energy efficient vessels and alternative fuels are key to cutting shipping emissions, but are still largely in a development phase. Plus, as HSBC Holdings Plc noted in January, “the shipping industry has so far been slow to adopt sustainable fuels and vessels due to high costs and a low-ambition regulatory environment.”

HSBC, which isn’t a signatory to the Poseidon Principles, said shipping is “a particularly hard-to-abate sector” that “requires significant change” to align to a 1.5C-pathway.

Banks representing approximately 80% of global shipping finance, including BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup and Standard Chartered Plc, are signatories to the Poseidon Principles. The principles offer a framework for assessing and disclosing the alignment of ship finance portfolios against climate goals, with the overall ambition of supporting the decarbonization of the shipping industry.

The principles are designed to track climate targets set by the United Nations shipping agency, the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Last year, the IMO tightened its decarbonization targets for shipping. While its revised greenhouse gas strategy was called “a big improvement” from its initial strategy, it still falls short of 1.5C.

Citigroup’s Parker said he expects the IMO “will move to align with Paris Agreement when it reviews its ambition in 2028.” In the meantime, individual signatories will “separately disclose any targets consistent with their institution’s net-zero, Paris commitments,” he said.

