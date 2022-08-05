(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court in New York vacated a jury verdict in favor of a former UBS AG worker who claimed he was illegally fired in retaliation for protected whistle-blower activity.

The verdict in favor of former strategist Trevor Murray is invalid because the trial judge failed to inform the jury that a whistle-blower must prove his employer intentionally retaliated against him, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Friday. The appeals court ordered a new trial.

The Sarbanes-Oxley Act requires “a whistle-blower-employee like Murray to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that the employer took the adverse employment action against the whistle-blower-employee with retaliatory intent,” the panel said.

Murray’s lawyer, Robert Herbst, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The case is Murray v. UBS Securities, 14-cv-00927, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.