(Bloomberg) -- Uganda is in talks with neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo on plans to defeat Islamic rebels after four terrorist attacks in the past month.

Uganda’s security forces have gathered information about the Allied Democratic Forces after killing 12 of its operatives and arresting 106 since June, when they attempted to assassinate a minister, President Yoweri Museveni he said in a televised address in the capital, Kampala.

The East African nation, seeking to be one of Africa’s newest oil producers, wants to create stability in the wake of attacks from the group that included two twin bombings in Kampala on Tuesday that killed seven people.

The rebel group is thriving on smuggling, plundering Congo’s timber and gold to finance its operations, the Uganda leader said. Uganda is also seeking to capture members of the group hiding in countries such as Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique and South Africa, he added.

Uganda has the capacity to defeat the Islamists within the country, as well as with the help of its neighbors, Museveni said.

The group fought Uganda in the western region bordering Congo in the late 1990s before pulling back and crossing into the neighboring country. Its leader said last year that the group is part of Islamic State’s self-proclaimed Central African Province.

