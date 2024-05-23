(Bloomberg) -- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt may go head to head with his Labour counterpart Rachel Reeves in a television debate as the Conservative government tries to persuade voters that the economy is on the rebound.

Hunt’s team is interested in a televised election clash over the economy and has had early discussions about an event with the British Broadcasting Corp., according to a person familiar with the talks who asked not to be identified because the discussions are confidential.

A debate would give Hunt an opportunity to hammer home Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s message that the UK economy has turned the corner ahead of the general election on July 4 and that voters should stick with the Conservatives.

Ministers are pointing to headline inflation falling close to the Bank of England’s 2% target and the economy returning to growth after last year’s mild recession. However, Reeves, Labour’s shadow Chancellor, has argued that households are not feeling any economic uplift in their pockets and recently accused her opponents of “gaslighting” voters.

The UK first had an election debate on TV in 2010, but since it hasn’t become a routine for either those contending for the premiership or to become chancellor.

A debate between the Conservatives’ Sajid Javid and Labour’s John McDonnell had been in the works for the 2019 election when they were Chancellor and shadow Chancellor, respectively. However, talks over the debate collapsed. The Conservatives went on to a resounding victory in that election but since have tumbled some 20 points behind Labour in polls.

The party’s reputation for economic competency has also been hit by the short-lived premiership of Liz Truss in 2022, when her plans for unfunded tax cuts triggered a slump in the pound and an intervention by the Bank of England to calm markets.

The Tory government’s popularity has been drained by the cost-of-living crisis and a stagnant economy. Wages in real terms have largely stagnated since the Conservatives re-entered government in 2010.

The Conservative Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for Rachel Reeves didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Joe Mayes.

