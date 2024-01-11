(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak authorized joint military strikes with the US against Houthi rebels in Yemen and his Cabinet approved, a person familiar with the matter said, as the allies look to deter further attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Sunak’s Cabinet approved the decision on a conference call Thursday, with airstrikes possible as soon as later in the evening, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private conversations.

Sunak’s office declined to comment.

The US and the UK earlier warned the Houthis of unspecified consequences if they kept up a string of attacks against ships passing through the vital shipping route. Earlier Thursday, the Houthis fired a ballistic missile in the Gulf of Aden, in what US officials said was the 27th attack on commercial shipping by the group since Nov. 19.

