(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine froze the assets of tycoon and former Privatbank owner Igor Kolomoisky to ensure the potential confiscation of his property in a case of suspected fraud.

The national anti-graft office and prosecutors froze the shares in 307 companies owned by Kolomoisky, including corporations worth more than $82 million, as well as property and vehicles, it said in a statement. The order will last for 48 hours, and prosecutors are seeking the seizure of the assets by the top anti-corruption court, it said.

Kolomoisky was detained for 60 days last week under a “notice of suspicion” in the fraud case and remains in custody. He is also suspected of embezzling funds during his time as the governor of Dnipropetrovsk region. He was not immediately available for comment.

