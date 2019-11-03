(Bloomberg) -- Federal officials are investigating Under Armour Inc.’s accounting practices in a probe examining whether the company shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, Dow Jones reported citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Federal investigators questioned people as recently as last week
  • The DOJ and SEC are conducting the probe
  • A company representative had no immediate comment, DJ said
  • Spokespeople for the Justice Department and SEC declined to comment, as well: DJ

To contact the reporter on this story: Molly Kissler in New York at mkissler@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Lauren Berry at lberry4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.