29m ago
Under Armour Is Subject of Federal Accounting Probe: DJ
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Federal officials are investigating Under Armour Inc.’s accounting practices in a probe examining whether the company shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, Dow Jones reported citing people familiar with the matter.
- Federal investigators questioned people as recently as last week
- The DOJ and SEC are conducting the probe
- A company representative had no immediate comment, DJ said
- Spokespeople for the Justice Department and SEC declined to comment, as well: DJ
