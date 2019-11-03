Under Armour Is Subject of Federal Accounting Probe: DJ

(Bloomberg) -- Federal officials are investigating Under Armour Inc.’s accounting practices in a probe examining whether the company shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, Dow Jones reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Federal investigators questioned people as recently as last week

The DOJ and SEC are conducting the probe

A company representative had no immediate comment, DJ said

Spokespeople for the Justice Department and SEC declined to comment, as well: DJ

