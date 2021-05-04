Under Armour More Than Doubles Profit Forecast as Buyers Return

(Bloomberg) -- Under Armour Inc. reported first-quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates and sharply boosted its full-year outlook as stimulus checks, the return of team sports and high demand for sportswear buoy sales.

The company now expects earnings per share, excluding some items, to be between 28 cents and 30 cents this year, more than double the earlier estimated range of 12 cents to 14 cents. Revenue is now expected to rise by a high-teens percentage, better than the high-single-digit percentage increase it had been forecasting earlier.

Revenue rose 35% from a year ago to $1.26 billion for the quarter ended March 31, as the athletic-wear company looks to recover from the slump it faced a year ago amid the onset of the pandemic. A 69% bump in online sales helped fuel that growth.

Chief Executive Officer Patrik Frisk has been cutting costs as part of a sweeping restructuring effort, seeking higher cash flow and profitability. The company took $7 million in charges related to the overhaul last quarter and has recognized $480 million of total pretax charges thus far, it said Tuesday.

Under Armour’s Asia-Pacific sales rose 107%, excluding currency swings, while its home market of North America saw revenue climb 32%. One weak spot was Latin America -- parts of which are in the midst of another virus wave.

Under Armour shares were up 2.3% in premarket trading as of 7:04 a.m. in New York on Tuesday. The stock had advanced 41% this year through Monday’s close.

