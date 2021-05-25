(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. is seeing a big enough rebound in domestic leisure travel that it now expects to turn an adjusted profit before certain items next quarter.

Total revenue for each seat flown a mile, a key sales measure, will be down 12% this quarter compared with the same period in 2019, before the pandemic hit, United said Tuesday in securities filing. That’s better than the carrier’s earlier forecast of a 20% decline.

“The company continues to expect domestic leisure yields for summer travel to exceed 2019 levels,” United said. The airline said it anticipates a positive result in June and then in the third quarter for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and excluding one-time items.

Business travel remains subdued but non-leisure bookings are showing signs of recovery, United said. Total capacity in the April to June period is expected to fall at least 46% compared to the same period in 2019, due in part to a recent cut in international flight service to India and Israel. The company had previously predicted a drop of 45%.

Shares of United rose 2.6% to $57.61 in premarket trading. As of the close Monday, the stock had risen 30% this year, slightly more than a Standard & Poor’s index of the five biggest U.S. airlines.

