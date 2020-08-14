(Bloomberg) -- United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp. said they would not be able to carry mail-in ballots like the U.S. Postal Service, which is warning of potential delays ahead of the November election, Reuters reported.

State ballots must be postmarked to be considered valid and only the U.S. Postal Service is allowed to do that, United Parcel Service told Reuters. FedEx said it does not accept individual ballots, according to the report.

The Postal Service has warned election officials in 46 U.S. states and the District of Columbia that voters may face the risk of not having enough time to complete and return their ballots for the upcoming election. Voters and officials should allow at least seven days for a ballot to go through the mail, the service said.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said he was against providing funds for the struggling Postal Service for mail voting, which is expected to increase amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

