(Bloomberg) -- Financial markets were roiled this week after the Federal Reserve announced a fourth rate hike of 75bps, with the S&P 500 Index suffering its worst rout on a Fed decision day since January 2021, although gains in industrial and commodity companies helped the benchmark pare losses. Still, even as companies like Airbnb, Moderna, Paypal, Peloton, Qualcomm and Stryker trimmed their forecasts this week, and some cut staff in preparation for “leaner times,” some strategists say the gloomy outlook is likely to worsen before the stock market finds a bottom.

Fewer companies have beat earnings estimates this quarter. Of those in the S&P 500 that have reported, 70% posted better-than-expected earnings compared to 85% for the whole season a year ago. About 24% have missed analyst EPS estimates, compared with 13% a year ago.

The market is sure to be agitated further next week due to the US midterm congressional elections on Tuesday. The results could cost Democrats control of Congress, which could lead to political gridlock and delays in President Joe Biden’s policy agenda. Billionaire GOP donors ramped up their political contributions ahead of the midterms, boosting the odds of a divided Washington.

To subscribe to earnings coverage across your portfolio or other earnings analysis, run NSUB EARNINGS.

Click to see the highlights to watch this week from earnings reports in Europe and Asia; for the environmental, social and governance themes to look for in next week’s earnings calls, see the ESG Stock Watch

Follow results, analysis and market reaction to reports by Disney in real-time on the TOPLive blog next week

Earnings highlights to look for this week:

Monday: Lyft (LYFT US), reporting its third-quarter results after the bell, is projected to post a fifth quarter of slowing revenue growth year-over-year as its active rider base plateaus, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Consensus calls for the company’s active clients to rise about 11.5% y/y in what would be the slowest rate since the first quarter of 2021. The company announced Thursday it would cut 13% of its staff and previously enacted a hiring freeze through the end of 2022. It has also scaled back on office space, although the benefit to its operating margins could be limited due to driver-retention incentives. While Uber’s shares soared Tuesday after the rival ride-share firm reported better-than-expected results and guidance, Lyft is facing a driver supply disadvantage and trails Uber in engagement metrics.

Tuesday: Walt Disney (DIS US), due to release its fourth-quarter results postmarket, is expected to report Disney+ subscriber additions, with consensus calling for growth of about 38% year-over-year. The streaming segment should remain strong given price increases and the debut of an ad-supported tier in December, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The company also launched a Disney+ test that would give subscribers priority access to new merchandise. Disney’s parks have performed well despite economic concerns, as consensus calls for year-over-year revenue growth of about 39%. Still, the impact of Hurricane Ian is set to curb profit by about $100 million, and executives are likely to field questions over the closure of its Shanghai park this week due to Covid cases.

Wednesday: Rivian (RIVN US) will report after the closing bell following a recall and a deal with Mercedes-Benz to jointly build electric vans in Europe. The closely watched production forecast for the full year — reaffirmed as recently as last month — should be within reach, Bloomberg Intelligence wrote. That said, they pointed out that investors could shift focus to the supply-demand balance in light of an economic slowdown, given production surpassed deliveries by 17% in first three periods this year. Cash burn is likely to persist, and negative adjusted free cash flow for the fiscal third quarter is projected to worsen to $1.9 billion from $1.6 billion in the prior quarter.

NIO (NIO US) is due before the market open. The electric carmaker is expected to give its forecast for the fourth quarter, which has so far seen disruption in both production and delivery due to Covid restrictions in China. Gross margin for the third quarter is projected to widen sequentially to 14.9% from prior quarter’s 13%. Bloomberg Intelligence says shipment growth and pricing bode well for NIO’s margin recovery, adding sales of the new and more expensive ET7 sedans and ES7 SUVs help lift average selling prices.

Thursday: Ralph Lauren (RL US) is due before market. Analysts from Telsey Advisory Group will be keeping tabs on the American fashion house’s progress in meeting the estimate-beating sales growth targets it set at its September investor day event. So far though, the top-line numbers for fiscal 2Q are showing a slowdown in EPS and revenue y/y gains, driven by weakness in Europe and Asia. North America, where the company is planning 15-20 more store openings through the beginning of 2025, will give an indication for how consumer appetite for high-end apparel fares amid inflationary headwinds. The firm still expects freight, raw materials and labor costs to weigh on gross margin through the quarter, but anticipates elevated pricing to help with margin expansion in the back half of the year, according to Telsey.

Tapestry (TPR US) will report premarket. Weakness in the China market continues to drag on fiscal 1Q earnings, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, as consensus projects a 7.9% decline in the company’s adjusted EPS. Investors’ focus will be on whether higher pricing at its Coach brand in the US -- which makes up nearly 70% of sales -- could help mitigate risks in a toughening landscape. Similar to peer Ralph Lauren, the company behind the Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands is focusing on a digital transformation to drive growth and engage new customers.

Friday: No major earnings expected.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.