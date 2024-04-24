(Bloomberg) -- The US is pushing Israel for information about reports that mass graves were uncovered at two hospital complexes in the Gaza Strip after Israeli forces raided the facilities.

“The allegations are troubling, they are disturbing,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters. “We’re continuing to press the government of Israel for more information.”

Calls for an independent investigation have grown amid claims that about 300 bodies were discovered in the graves near the al-Shifa and Nasser complexes that were destroyed in Israeli raids to root out Hamas. Israel has denied claims that its forces were responsible for the graves.

“An independent, effective and transparent investigation into the deaths at Nasser and Al-Shifa hospitals must be conducted,” deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq said Wednesday. He cautioned, however, that he doesn’t believe “the situation on the ground is conducive to investigations at this point.” The European Union has also called for a probe.

Read More: Israel Yet to Offer Proof UN Staff in Gaza Have Ties to Hamas

Claims that the Israel Defense Forces buried Palestinian bodies are “completely false,” Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the IDF, said in a post on X Wednesday. He said Israeli forces exhumed bodies near the hospitals as part of a search for hostages and that the process was “carried out in an organized manner while preserving the dignity of the deceased.”

The United Nations says more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed during Israel’s military operations in Gaza following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, designated as a terrorist group by the US and EU. The militants killed some 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 200.

--With assistance from Omar Tamo.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.