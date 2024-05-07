(Bloomberg) -- Panera Bread Co. is discontinuing its Charged Sips, which have drawn lawsuits alleging the caffeinated drinks lead to health issues.

To replace the drinks, the company plans to introduce new beverages in the next two weeks, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. Cafes were instructed to stop ordering the product to avoid having excessive inventory.

In a statement, Panera said the company will introduce a blueberry lavender lemonade, a pomegranate hibiscus tea, a citrus punch and a tropical green smoothie.

“We are excited to continue the success of our recent menu transformation, which began with our core options of sandwiches and salads,” a company spokesperson said, referring to a revamp unveiled in February, adding that Panera is focusing on a “broad array of beverages” including “low-sugar and low-caffeine options.”

Panera’s Charged Sips lineup became the target of controversy following allegations that they cause adverse — and even fatal — health effects. Lawsuits include one filed by the family of a 21-year-old student who drank the beverage, which the suit alleges led to a cardiac arrest. The Charged Sips can contain more caffeine than some energy drinks.

The chain introduced the products in 2022 as part of a subscription program that gave customers unlimited refills to many of its beverages. It was seeking to capture a slice of the $21 billion energy-drink market, which grew by 8.6% last year, according to Beverage Digest.

Cafes had already moved the drinks from the front of the store, where customers could freely access them, to behind the counter. The new beverages that are being introduced will also be kept behind the bar, according to the communication.

Panera had previously said it stands by the safety of its beverages, and it had added warnings to the drinks to indicate they’re caffeinated.

