(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is pushing back against Chinese assertions that the US is containing the rise of the world’s second-biggest economy, with a senior diplomat saying more assertive economic measures were necessary to produce “a level playing field.”

In China, “you have ‘national champions’ who get special deals, enterprises that don’t pay rent — get cheap financing, don’t pay taxes, get all sorts of benefits because the Chinese government has decided that they will be the flagships for their industrial policy,” Jose Fernandez, undersecretary of state for economic growth and energy, said in an interview.

During China’s annual legislative session last month, President Xi Jinping called on the private sector to help overcome “comprehensive containment and suppression by western countries led by the US.” That followed moves by the US to impose stringent export controls on advanced semiconductors, part of a strategy that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan last year said was necessary to “maintain as large of a lead as possible” in key technologies.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to rise over everything from the export controls to sanctions over human rights issues to Wednesday’s planned meeting in California between US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

The US has long argued that punitive tariffs, export controls and other measures were necessary to counter China’s “unfair” economic practices, moves that have gathered steam since former President Donald Trump started a trade war with Beijing and sought to thwart the operations of Chinese telecom companies like Huawei Technologies Co.

China in return say the US moves have nothing to do with competition.

“In reality, its so-called competition means to contain and suppress China in all respects,” Foreign Minister Qin Gang said last month, in some of his first major comments since taking on the role after serving as China’s ambassador to Washington. “If the United States does not hit the brake but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing, and there will surely be conflict and confrontation.”

Fernandez, who leads the State Department’s economic and energy-related diplomacy, said the US has attempted to engage allies and partners in Asia with policies, including the Indo-Pacific Economic Partnership. The administration has been criticized for not joining an Asia-Pacific regional trade deal that would ensure greater market access.

“I’ll take my chances with our private sector in a level playing field,” Fernandez said. “And you know, we may win some and lose some. But I’ll take my chances. We just have to make sure that we’re all playing by the same rules.”

Fernandez said the US was making a new push on trade because countries told him there was a vacuum and “we needed to make sure that that vacuum was filled or others would fill it for us.” He said the US wanted to create a “new international code of conduct,” both in Asia and in the Western hemisphere.

