Artificial intelligence is aiding one financial expert to find undervalued stocks within the commodities sector.



Speaking with BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar on Wednesday, Huw Roberts, head of analytics at Quant Insight, said his firm is using artificial intelligence to make investment choices based on 'fairly plain vanilla macro variables' that include inflationary measures, monetary policy and currency data, among other factors. Some of the assets the machine has found to be trading at favourable levels are within the commodities space.



“It spits out where an asset should be trading given overall macro conditions in aggregate,” he said.



Roberts recommended VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), Silver futures (SI1) and Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU TSX) as his three hot picks in the commodities sector.



He, his family members, his firm and his investment banking clients do not own any of the stocks mentioned above.

