(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s government will resume talks with the US-backed opposition paving the way for the US to ease some sanctions on the South American country.

The deal, which includes allowing banned opposition candidates to run in the 2024 presidential vote, would be the first major political concession by the government of Nicolás Maduro in a decade, as the US seeks to improve electoral conditions in exchange for much-needed sanctions relief.

Venezuelan officials are signing the deal in Barbados on Tuesday, Norway, which is facilitating the talks, announced in a post on X, previously known as Twitter. People familiar with the plans said Biden administration officials will attend.

US sanctions relief will be announced after Maduro’s government and the opposition sign the agreement, according to one of the people familiar, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Oil edged lower on Monday following a rally last week on reports that the Biden administration is agreeing to ease Venezuela sanctions and with the US ramping up diplomatic efforts to contain the Israel-Hamas war from widening into a regional crisis. West Texas Intermediate futures fell below $87 a barrel earlier after surging almost $5 last week.

The resumption of talks is aimed at working through details of a wider agreement between Caracas and Washington in the coming weeks, the people said. The Venezuelan parties will then be in charge of implementing the agreement.

The negotiations between representatives of the Maduro government and their foes came to a halt when the government accused the opposition of not complying with a humanitarian agreement signed in November.

In late June, officials from the United States and Venezuela engaged in direct, bilateral talks, and have met on at least four occasions in various countries, with the most recent meeting taking place in Qatar.

Developments in recent days have shown a thaw among the parties, including the decision by the Biden administration to resume flights sending migrants who entered the US illegally back to Venezuela, and Maduro allowing a recently appointed Venezuelan electoral body to register new voters ahead of the coming election. A contentious primary vote is scheduled for October 22.

Maduro has sought for years to end US sanctions on his country’s economy with his government in desperate need of cash.

