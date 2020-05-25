Vermilion CEO steps down with no reason given

Vermilion slashes dividend for the first time in nearly a decade as oil prices drop

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Anthony Marino has stepped down from his positions as president, chief executive officer and director, effective immediately, the company said Monday.

Lorenzo Donadeo, who co-founded Vermilion and served as CEO from 1996-2003 and has most recently been serving as chairman, becomes executive chairman. Vermilion also announced that former Chief Financial Officer Curtis Hicks has returned to the company as president.

The Calgary-based oil-and-gas producer said it will be led by an executive committee in lieu of filling the CEO role. The committee will consist of the executive chairman, president, chief financial officer, chief operating officer, executive vice-president of people and culture and vice-president of business development.

"In these challenging times, Vermilion will redouble its focus on its core business principles that have served it well over its successful 26-year history,” Donadeo said in a release.

“These principles are based on a conservative, long-term focus on balance sheet strength and capital discipline to generate strong returns. This has resulted in Vermilion providing shareholders with over $3.8 billion, or $40.20 per share, of dividends over the last 17 years.”

Vermilion suspended its dividend last month, after cutting it twice, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the global energy industry.

The company did not provide a reason for Marino’s departure. He joined Vermilion in 2012 as COO and was named CEO in 2016. Prior to joining the company, he served as chief executive of Baytex Energy Corp.