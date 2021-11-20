59m ago
Vestas Shuts Down Some IT Systems After Cyber Security Incident
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Vestas Wind Systems A/S, the world’s largest wind turbine maker, said it has shut down some IT systems across multiple business units and locations to deal with a cyber security incident.
The incident occurred Nov. 19, according to a statement published on Saturday. The shutdown may affect “customers, employees and other stakeholders,” the Aarhus, Denmark-based company said.
“We are working together with our internal and external partners to contain the issue fully and recover our systems,” Vestas said.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.