Vestas Shuts Down Some IT Systems After Cyber Security Incident

(Bloomberg) -- Vestas Wind Systems A/S, the world’s largest wind turbine maker, said it has shut down some IT systems across multiple business units and locations to deal with a cyber security incident.

The incident occurred Nov. 19, according to a statement published on Saturday. The shutdown may affect “customers, employees and other stakeholders,” the Aarhus, Denmark-based company said.

“We are working together with our internal and external partners to contain the issue fully and recover our systems,” Vestas said.

