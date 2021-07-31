(Bloomberg) --

Vietnam authorities extended the stay-at-home order covering most of the nation’s southern region including the commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City for two weeks.

The existing order for Ho Chi Minh City ends Aug. 1. The extension is directed at 19 localities and is part of the government’s aggressive anti-virus measures to contain the nation’s worst coronavirus outbreak that began in late April.

The Thanh Nien newspaper reported that stay-home orders for 19 cities and provinces will also expire Aug. 1.

The order, which bans residents from leaving home for most reasons, is also directed at Ho Chi Minh City’s neighboring provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai -- home to numerous industrial parks used by global suppliers -- as well as the Mekong Delta’s rice bowl.

Vietnam reported a total 145,686 virus cases and 1,306 deaths as of Saturday, with 97% of infections recorded from late April, according to the health ministry.

