(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG expects orders in western Europe to pick up speed in the coming months as the German carmaker updates popular models such as the Golf.

The manufacturer has a pipeline of more than 30 new products this year including the all-electric Porsche Macan and the ID.7 sedan. Rising orders would help offset issues at its software and battery businesses, which posted operating losses for 2023.

Volkswagen is seeking to rebuild momentum in the shift to electric vehicles and is pushing forward with an ambitious savings plan at its namesake brand. That effort is even more urgent with weakening demand for EVs and growing competition from cheaper Chinese models, other European carmakers and Tesla Inc.

This year will be “challenging” due to economic uncertainty, high interest rates and intense competition on EVs, Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. “But there are also positives — the market will grow slightly and we’ll bring some great new models.”

Volkswagen declined 0.4% as of 9:06 a.m. in Frankfurt. The shares have lost about 7% over the past year, while rivals Stellantis, Renault, BMW and Mercedes-Benz have all seen gains over the same period.

The company is under pressure to improve performance in China, where homegrown champion BYD Co. overtook it as the best-selling automaker last year. Volkswagen is trying to catch up by overhauling its electric offering that has failed to impress local customers and is partnering with Chinese EV maker Xpeng Inc. It’s pursuing cheaper batteries and improved automated-driving features and aims to regain market share in China from 2026, Antlitz said.

Operating profit at Volkswagen’s financial services arm declined by around a third last year due to falling prices for used cars. Its battery business recorded an operating loss of €400 million ($437 million) amid high investments. The ailing Cariad software unit reported an operating loss of €2.4 billion.

Volkswagen expects sales to grow by as much as 5% this year, slowing from 15% last year, the company said earlier this month when pre-releasing fourth-quarter results.

While Volkswagen is ready to give up market share in China this year and next, North America has the potential to become its biggest growth market in 2024, Antlitz said.

--With assistance from Oliver Crook.

(Updates with CFO comment in fourth, shares in fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.