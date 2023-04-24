(Bloomberg) -- Dutch tank storage company Koninklijke Vopak NV recently suffered a data breach at its Pengerang terminal in Malaysia.

“An IT incident resulted in the unauthorized access of some data” at the terminal and is being investigated, the Rotterdam-based company said in a tweet on Saturday. There is no impact to Vopak’s global network, a spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Pengerang Independent Terminals, which is located just east of Singapore and has a capacity of 1.76 million cubic meters for petroleum products, is about 44% owned by Vopak, according to the company’s annual report.

The spokesperson didn’t respond to specific queries on the timing of the incident and which data were stolen. Vopak will announce its first-quarter results on April 26.

