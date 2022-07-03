(Bloomberg) -- Voyager Digital says in a series of tweets that it’s pursuing strategic alternatives and that it’s focused on protecting assets and maximizing value for all customers as quickly as possible.

The company previously suspended trading, deposits and withdrawals due to difficult market conditions, amid a deepening meltdown in beleaguered cryptocurrency markets.

NOTE: Crypto Broker Voyager Digital Suspends Trading, Withdrawals

To view the source of this information click here

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.