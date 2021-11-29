(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. said Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs plans to step down by early 2023, ending a run of more than two decades with the retail giant.

Biggs will remain in the CFO role until a successor is named next year and then serve as an associate until Jan. 31, 2023, Walmart said Monday in a statement. He will remain on the board of the company’s fintech startup during the transition.

The move shakes up the C-suite at a busy time for the retail chain, which is grappling with supply-chain challenges, a labor shortage and inflation during the holiday season. The company also is trying to bolster its ambitions in finance and take on Amazon.com Inc. with a paid membership program.

Biggs, who joined Walmart in 2000, has been CFO since the end of 2015. Walmart said it would consider internal and external candidates to fill the role.

Walmart shares rose less than 1% before regular trading in New York.

