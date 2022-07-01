(Bloomberg) -- There’s no sugarcoating the grim reality of climate change today. Humans are causing it, largely by burning fossil fuels that release polluting greenhouse gases into the air. The planet has already warmed an average of 1.1 degrees Celsius compared to the preindustrial era, unleashing devastating impacts across the globe in the form of unrelenting heat, heavier rains, dire droughts, and more. And the science is unmistakable: Additional future warming only guarantees worsening impacts.

There is some good news. The cause of the climate crisis is entirely known, and that means people can do something about it. Mainly, society as a whole needs to wean itself off fossil fuels quickly and squeeze carbon dioxide emissions out of every single industry. Agriculture. Construction. Energy. Finance. Transportation. Retail. Everything.

And some more good news: Climate solutions abound. Governments, companies and even individuals are busy researching and adopting new laws, technologies, behaviors, products and priorities to tackle the climate crisis. In many parts of the world, for example, building new, big solar and wind plants is cheaper than using existing coal and gas-fired power, according to a 2021 BloombergNEF analysis. Heat pumps are gaining in popularity as a cheap way to cool or heat up your home. Meanwhile, electric vehicle sales are soaring, outpacing the number of public charging stations to power them. But the progress so far is not enough to put the world on a path to meeting the temperature goals of the Paris climate agreement.

What Greener Living Questions Do You Have?

Bloomberg News’ Greener Living is devoted to telling the stories of what is and isn’t working — and doing so in a way that’s deeply personal and human. Moreover, individuals, as consumers and members of society, have a role to play in addressing the problem. How you get around, spend your time and vote all matter. What you buy also matters, because it sends market signals that may incentivize companies to more deeply align their business practices, products and services with a decarbonizing world.

So that’s why we want to hear from you. What are your burning questions about how to live a more climate-friendly life? And if you’re already tackling this issue, either in your personal life or in your job, we want to hear from you too about how that’s going.

