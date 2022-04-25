(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett plans to auction off one last charity lunch to help raise money for San Francisco charity Glide.

Bidders can submit offers starting on June 12 for a chance to bring as many as seven guests to dine with the billionaire investor at Smith & Wollensky in New York, according to a statement Monday. Buffett has been hosting the lunch annually since 2000, with a pause during the Covid-19 pandemic, and Glide called this year’s event the “grand finale.”

Buffett’s lunch has raised more than $34 million to support Glide, which offers programs to address poverty and homelessness, particularly in San Francisco. Past winners have included cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun, Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn and money manager Ted Weschler, who eventually went on to work for Buffett at his Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Winning bids have topped $1 million since 2008.

“Warren Buffett’s friendship and generosity over the past 22 years have been invaluable in deepening Glide’s impact on the systems that drive poverty and inequity,” Glide Chief Executive Officer Karen Hanrahan said in the statement. “His legacy will have a lasting positive impact on Glide and the clients we serve.”

The auction’s bidding starts at $25,000 and bidders must be pre-qualified. Buffett, the world’s fifth-richest person, has hosted the auction for more than two decades, in part at the urging of his late wife Susan Buffett. In addition to the lunch auction, Warren Buffett has vowed to give away the majority of his wealth to charity, with the billionaire investor hitting the halfway mark in that effort last year.

