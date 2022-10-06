(Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren pressed the Pentagon’s top acquisition official to give data backing his recent promise to consider defense-industry requests that some previously signed contracts be adjusted for inflation.

Companies that request revisions to fixed-price contracts “must meet stringent criteria” and provide pricing data that justifies the change, Warren wrote Pentagon Acquisition and Sustainment Undersecretary William LaPlante on Wednesday.

Warren asked for clarification regarding guidance LaPlante issued last month that said the Defense Department would consider industry requests to increase the value of some contracts. Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, said she’s concerned there aren’t “sufficient safeguards in place to prevent industry profiteering.”

‘Corporate Welfare’

“DoD contractors -- like all contractors -- agreed to provide goods and services to DoD for the contractual rate,” Warren wrote. “These are private sector entities that competed for and voluntarily chose to engage in these agreements -- and they should not be bailed out with corporate welfare simply because their profits are lower than anticipated.”

Warren is a Senate Armed Services Committee member who routinely --and often alone -- raises pointed questions about Pentagon purchasing practices and the potential conflicts of interest of nominees with contractor ties.

LaPlante spokesperson Jessica Maxwell said in a statement that “as with all congressional correspondence, we will respond directly to the author of the letter.”

Warren urged LaPlante “to be circumspect about the industry’s claims about the impact of inflation, given their second quarter profits, which show operating incomes that increased over the last quarter and average 11.7%, suggesting there was little or no adverse impact due to inflation.”

Stock Buybacks

Warren pointed out that several top defense contractors said in recent earnings calls that they plan to buy back stocks or pay billions of dollars in dividends.

She warned LaPlante against providing “massive, unjustified taxpayer bailouts to giant defense contractors with little justification or rationale.”

Warren asked LaPlante to provide data and analysis that the Pentagon received from the National Defense Industrial Association, Aerospace Industries Association, and the Professional Services Council, all trade organizations, “to support increasing contract prices due to inflation.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.