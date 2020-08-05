Wells Fargo & Co. said it will keep about 200,000 employees working at home through at least Oct. 1.

“We do not yet know when we’ll return to a more traditional operating model,” Beth Richek, a spokesperson for the bank, said Wednesday in an emailed statement.

The bank is developing “a thoughtful, phased plan,” Richek said, and “will use guidance from health experts to maintain a safe workplace for all employees, including those who have continued to work from the office and those who will be returning to the office over the course of time.”

Wall Street banks have avoided sweeping statements about when a full return to the office could occur, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread throughout many parts of the country. Wells Fargo operates more than 7,800 locations, with outposts in all 50 states and abroad.

The San Francisco-based bank had previously said most employees would continue in their work-from-home arrangements through at least Sept. 7.