Wells Fargo & Co. hired RBC Capital Markets real estate banker Donovan Campbell as a managing director, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Campbell, who is based in New York, will join the Wells Fargo real estate investment banking group overseen by Randy Williamson following a period of gardening leave, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing a hire that hasn’t been made public.

Stephanie Schwab, a spokeswoman for Wells Fargo, confirmed Campbell’s appointment, declining to comment further. Campbell and a spokeswoman for RBC, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, both declined to comment.

Campbell joined RBC in 2013 after working for Morgan Stanley in New York and London, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has worked with real estate investment trusts including Sun Communities Inc., Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. and Americold Realty Trust, according to Securities and Exchange Commission disclosures.

Amid the war for talent, Wells Fargo has bolstered its investment bank with senior hires, Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said on an earnings call last month. “I think the teams feel good about being able to attract good people into the roles,” he said.

“Obviously we’ve got to be competitive on pay,” Santomassimo added. “I think people are attracted to the franchise.”