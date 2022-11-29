What Happens When China Sets Up Shop — Right Next to the US: Big Take Podcast

As China seeks to grow its economy and increase its global influence, it is lending billions of dollars to help governments around the world fund big, expensive projects that otherwise would be out of reach in Asia, Africa and, notably, Latin America — which is next door to the US. That money could pay off politically, too, in the ongoing rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

Hong Kong-based reporter Rebecca Choong Wilkins discusses China’s global projects and what its leaders hope to accomplish through them.

Jonathan Gilbert, a reporter based in Buenos Aires, describes what happens when China comes calling with lots of cash, and Dan Ten Kate, who oversees Bloomberg’s government coverage in Asia, explains why the US has been so slow to respond to China’s advances in the region.

