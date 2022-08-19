What Slowdown? Lamborghini Has Orders Booked Out to Early 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Central banks are making it costlier to borrow and prices of just about everything are going up. Lamborghini is holding up just fine.

The Sant’Agata Bolognese-based Italian manufacturer has booked orders all the way out to early 2024, covering about 18 months of production, Chief Executive Officer Stephan Winkelmann said Friday on Bloomberg Television.

“With high interest rates and high inflation, we’re still going strong,” Winkelmann said. “With the prices of energy skyrocketing, especially in Europe, we have not seen any slowdown yet.”

Lamborghini delivered 5,090 vehicles worldwide through June, up almost 5% from the same period last year and the best first half in the company’s history. While the Volkswagen AG-owned carmaker’s energy costs have more than doubled, prices are unlikely to go much higher next year, Winkelmann said.

