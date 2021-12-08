Whitman to Be Named Ambassador to Kenya, White House Says

(Bloomberg) -- Former tech executive Meg Whitman is President Joe Biden’s pick to be U.S. ambassador to Kenya, the White House said Wednesday.

Whitman, who until earlier this year was chief executive of media content app Quibi, ran for governor of California as a Republican in 2010. She has supported Democrats in the last two presidential elections.

She was previously CEO of eBay Inc. and HP Inc.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.