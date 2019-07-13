(Bloomberg) -- Wimbledon organizers were forced to order more steel water tumblers for the celebrity-filled Royal Box, probably because of guests taking the branded cups home, the Times reports.

All England Lawn Tennis Club originally bought 250 tumblers for the 74-seater Royal Box as part of an effort to have an environmentally friendly championship, the newspaper said. It ordered more early in the second and final week of the tournament. The cups were deemed more elegant that recyclable plastic bottles, the report said.

Celebrities, tennis personalities and commercial partners are typical guests in the royal box, which has a smart dress code requiring a jacket and tie.

Serena Williams faces Romania’s Simona Halep in the women’s singles final on Saturday, while Roger Federer squares off against Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s men’s final.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tasos Vossos in London at tvossos@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Amott at jamott@bloomberg.net, Neil Denslow, Bruce Stanley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.