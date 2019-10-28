(Bloomberg) -- A former deputy national security adviser will not comply with a subpoena to testify on Monday morning to the three House committees leading the impeachment probe against President Donald Trump -- despite being threatened with potential contempt of Congress if he does not, his lawyer has reiterated in a letter.

Here are the latest developments:

Witness Will Defy Subpoena Pending Court Ruling (8:20 a.m.)

Charles Kupperman, a key witness in the Trump impeachment inquiry is asking a judge to decide whether he must testify to Congress.

Trump’s former deputy national security adviser, Kupperman has been advised by his attorney not to appear before the House impeachment inquiry until a federal judge weighs in.

“We want to assure your clients, again, that it is not Dr. Kupperman who contests your clients’ claim that the subpoena is ’lawful’," Kupperman’s attorney Charles Cooper wrote in a letter dated Sunday to House Intelligence Committee senior investigative counsel Daniel Noble.

“It is President Trump, and every President before him for at least the last half century, who have asserted testimonial immunity for their closest confidential advisors,” Cook said.

Kupperman had been expected to appear Monday. He has long been associated with John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser who was forced out last month. Bolton, according to witnesses, strongly opposed Rudy Giuliani’s activities on behalf of Trump in Ukraine.

Kupperman said in a complaint filed Friday that he faces “irreconcilable commands” -- a subpoena from House Democrats requiring him to cooperate and an order from the White House not to testify.

The chairmen of the three committees responded Saturday with a letter to Kupperman’s legal team stating that lawsuit, “lacking legal merit and apparently coordinated with the White House -- is an obvious and desperate tactic by the President to delay and obstruct the lawful constitutional functions of Congress and conceal evidence about his conduct from the impeachment inquiry.”

“The deposition will begin on time and, should your client defy the subpoena, his absence will constitute evidence that may be used against him in a contempt proceeding,” stated the letter from Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel, and Oversight and Reform Acting Chair Carolyn Maloney.

But in the response Sunday, Cook wrote: “If your clients’ position on the merits of this issue is correct, it will prevail in court, and Dr. Kupperman, I assure you again, will comply with the Courts judgment.”

Key Events

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, a Republican, called the impeachment investigation “illegitimate” and introduced a resolution calling on the House to vote to start a formal inquiry before proceeding any further. It also asks Democrats to let Trump call witnesses on his behalf and allow minority Republicans to issue subpoenas in the inquiry.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has serious questions to answer in the impeachment inquiry and said “maybe he’s complicit” in Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to probe Joe Biden and his son.

Philip Reeker, the State Department’s top diplomat for Europe, testified on Saturday at a rare House weekend hearing. Timothy Morrison, a special assistant to the president, has been scheduled for Thursday.

To contact the reporter on this story: Billy House in Washington at bhouse5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Wasserman, Kathleen Hunter

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.