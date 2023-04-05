{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Apr 5, 2023

    WSP Global buying Australian engineering services company Calibre for $250 million

    The Canadian Press

    Varun Anand discusses WSP Global Inc

    WSP Global Inc. has signed a deal to buy Australian engineering services company Calibre Professionals Services One Pty Ltd. for about $250 million.

    Calibre is focused on rail, infrastructure, rehabilitation and renewable projects for mining clients.

    The company has a workforce of about 800 professionals with offices in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

    WSP says the deal will help it further develop its position in Australia.

    It says the addition of Calibre and its mining advisory and consulting expertise will position it to take advantage of opportunities related to mine closure and rehabilitation as well as water management.

    The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. It is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board in Australia.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2023.