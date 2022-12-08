(Bloomberg) -- Oil snapped a four-day drop as an outage on a major US oil pipeline and optimism over China’s reopening propelled prices higher.

West Texas Intermediate climbed as much as 3.9% in New York, rising toward $75 a barrel after plunging more than 11% over the previous four sessions. The Keystone oil pipeline, which can haul more than 600,000 barrels a day of crude from Canada into the US, was halted after a leak in Nebraska. That compounded positive signals from China, which is rolling back Covid restrictions, brightening the prospects for demand.

