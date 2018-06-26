The U.S. is pressing allies to end all imports of Iranian oil by Nov. 4 and doesn’t want to offer any extensions or waivers, according to a State Department official.

The announcement follows President Donald Trump’s move in May to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and administration warnings that European nations should scale back their trade with the Islamic Republic or face sanctions.

In a briefing Tuesday, the State Department official said that while the administration wouldn’t rule out waivers or extensions to the November deadline, which was previously announced, it isn’t discussing them either.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. was planning conversations with the governments of Turkey, India and China, all of which import Iranian oil, about finding other supplies. The official said an important part of those discussions was making sure countries aren’t “adversely affected” by cutting Iranian oil imports.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, topped US$70 per barrel Tuesday morning, trading up 2.95 per cent as of 12:09 p.m. ET.

Iran has seen rising prices and a weakening of its currency, the rial, in the weeks since Trump’s withdrawal decision, which was opposed by European allies as well as Russia, China and the United Nations. Trump has said staying in the 2015 nuclear accord went against U.S. national security interests, as he criticized Iran for continuing its ballistic missile program and for supporting conflicts in places such as Yemen and Syria.

In 2017, Iran shipped 755,000 barrels a day to European customers on average, and 1.37 million barrels a day to Asia-Pacific buyers, according to data from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Total Iranian exports dropped to about 1-to-1.5 million barrels a day during 2013-2015, before the nuclear deal was reached and the country was under strong U.S. and European economic sanctions.

Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, the Iranian oil minister, said last week that the country was bracing for the loss of buyers due to U.S. new sanctions, saying oil majors Total SA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc were among energy companies that have already stopped their purchases.

“I don’t believe they can receive waiver from the United States,” Zanganeh said in a Bloomberg television interview. “We are going to find some other way."

Oil-market news:

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia will resolve issues soon to restart output at shared fields along their border, Kuwait’s official news agency reports, citing Oil Minister Bakheet Shabib Al-Rashidi as saying at parliament session on Tuesday. Russian Urals crude exports from Ust-Luga will reach a 2 1/2-year low in July, according to a preliminary loading program seen by Bloomberg.