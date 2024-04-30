(Bloomberg) -- A US congressional committee summoned three more university leaders to answer questions about antisemitism on campus as college protests intensify.

Yale University’s Peter Salovey, Santa Ono of the University of Michigan and Gene Block from the University of California, Los Angeles, will testify May 23, the House Committee on Education and the Workforce said Tuesday.

Colleges are grappling with how to handle pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have given rise to encampments and arrests at Yale, Columbia University and other schools. The protests, which have been driven by Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, have in some cases included antisemitic chants and posters.

“College is not a park for playacting juveniles or a battleground for radical activists,” US Representative Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican who chairs the education committee, said in the statement.

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill stepped down days after appearing before the committee in December. She and her counterparts from Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology drew criticism for providing evasive and legalistic responses to lawmakers’ questions about antisemitism on campus.

Harvard President Claudine Gay, who also faced allegations of plagiarism in her research, stepped down in January.

Columbia President Minouche Shafik testified before the committee earlier this month. A day later, she ordered police to dismantle tents and disperse a pro-Palestinian protest on campus. Demonstrators later returned, and they took control of the school’s Hamilton Hall building early Tuesday.

After Yale arrested campus protesters last week, an encampment moved to another location and police were called again this week.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.