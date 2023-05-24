(Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated that her department may run out of cash to pay the nation’s bills as soon as June 1.

“It’s highly likely that we would run out of resources to meet all the government’s obligations in early June and possibly as early as June 1,” she said virtually at a Wall Street Journal event Wednesday. “We no longer see very much likelihood that our resources will enable us to get to the middle or end of June.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.