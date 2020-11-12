Are you looking for a stock?

    1h ago

    Yellow Pages third-quarter profits plunge 35% as revenues take a hit

    The Canadian Press

    Yellow Media Inc. logo

    Yellow Media Inc. logo is shown at the company's quarterly results meeting in Montreal, Thursday, May 6, 2010. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    MONTREAL - Yellow Pages Ltd. missed expectations as its net profit plunged in the third quarter on an 18 per cent drop in revenues.

    The Montreal-based digital media and marketing company says its net income decreased nearly 35 per cent to $9 million from $13.8 million a year earlier.

    That translated into earnings for the three months ended Sept. 30 of 34 cents per diluted share, down from 49 cents per share in the third quarter of 2019.

    Revenues fell to $80.3 million from $98.1 million in the prior year's quarter on a decline in higher market YP digital and media products and reduced spending by customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Yellow Pages was expected to earn 52 cents per share on $82 million of revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

    Despite the shortfalls, CEO David Eckert says he's pleased with the results and how "our company continues to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and build for the future."