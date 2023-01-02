(Bloomberg) -- The yen advanced to a six-month high versus the dollar as it extends gains following the Bank of Japan’s decision last month to raise its bond-yield cap.

The currency appreciated as much as 0.7% to 129.82 per dollar, surpassing the level of 130.41 set in August, and reaching the strongest since June. Gains in the yen were exacerbated due to a lack of liquidity with Japanese financial markets shut for a holiday.

“There’s risk aversion with thin liquidity in the new year, which could be a reason driving the yen higher,” said Mingze Wu, a currency trader at StoneX Group in Singapore. “The bigger question now is whether the BOJ will be happy with current developments or will they step in to weaken the yen again.”

The yen has climbed more than 16% from a three-decade low of 151.95 per dollar set in October amid government intervention to support the currency, the outlook for slowing US interest-rate hikes and speculation over the approaching end of the BOJ’s ultra-accommodative monetary policy.

Read More: ‘Mr. Yen’ Says BOJ May Surprise Again by Tightening in January

The current rally in the yen is a marked change in tune from September when hedge funds couldn’t get enough of shorting it. The widening yield gap between the US and Japan, with the former hiking rates aggressively and the latter keeping them at rock-bottom levels to boost the economy, helped push the yen down as much as 25% last year.

--With assistance from Matthew Burgess, Michael G. Wilson and Marcus Wong.

