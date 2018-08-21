Yen, Treasuries pare losses on Cohen guilty plea

The yen and Treasuries pared losses after President Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer pleaded guilty to federal charges. Asian stocks headed for a largely mixed open.

News of Michael D. Cohen’s plea deal, confirmed after the markets closed in New York, sparked mild demand for haven assets and an exchange-traded fund tracking the S&P 500 Index declined. The deal included his saying he was directed to violate campaign law at the direction of a candidate for federal office. Also following the regular session, Trump’s former campaign chairman was found guilty of tax fraud, among other charges.

“Some folks are going to tie it back to Trump and the fact that he’s probably not walking as clean a line as they would like to see coming from the president,” said Gary Bradshaw, a portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas. “All these trials were going on during the day and the market was hitting new highs, so the market kind of ignored it. But after hours, when guilty verdicts come out, the market is looking at it differently.”

Earlier, the S&P 500 Index capped a fourth day of gains, while a gauge of small caps closed at an all-time high. The dollar extended its slide ahead of low-level trade talks with China, and the 10-year Treasury yield rose for first time in three days before a meeting of central bankers later in the week.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite fell 34.06 points to close the day at 16,296.97.

Next up for global investors are minutes of the most Federal Reserve policy-setting policy due out Wednesday. Chairman Jerome Powell may provide more color when he speaks Friday at the Kansas City Fed’s annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Elsewhere, crude rose the most in more than two weeks as a U.S. plan to sell strategic oil reserves highlighted concerns about tightening global supplies.