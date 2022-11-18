(Bloomberg) -- The weekend is here. Relax. That is unless you still work for Twitter, in which case you should probably be “working long hours at high intensity.” Or you were one of the “inexperienced, unsophisticated” individuals at the helm of fallen crypto star FTX. For the rest of us, it’s time to fret about more mundane things, such as which team you’ll draw in the FIFA World Cup office sweepstake, where to go for poker night, or whether your robot dog is a threat. Read on.

Malaysia had four prime ministers in its first 40 years since independence and three in the past three years. Today it could elect another one. Mired in a revolving-door political crisis since before Covid, 21 million voters return to the polls worried about the nation’s future. They have good reason. Forecasters are predicting a close fight and another fragile, coalition government.

The fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX continued to shock and rattle the crypto universe this week with stunning allegations against the company’s former leadership by John J. Ray III, the group’s new chief executive officer and the man who oversaw the liquidation of Enron. “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information,” Ray testified to a bankruptcy court.

Read: Bankman-Fried’s Island Haven Draws Scrutiny

Elon Musk’s Twitter pain also continued, with so many employees declining to remain under his new “hardcore” work environment that it created confusion over which people should even still be allowed on the premises. Musk on Friday summoned all of the social media platform’s software engineers to its headquarters in San Francisco to account for their work in the past six months, urging them to attend in person.

It’s another twist on the burning issue that employers have been grappling with ever since Covid blew up the traditional work week. But not everyone is as keen as Musk to get everyone back to their cubicles. In Asia, bosses’ view of flexible working depends on where you live.

Those trusted to work from home anywhere will have to grapple with some distractions. Over the next four weeks, the world’s biggest sporting competition takes place, with a bill to match. For an investment of $300 billion, the fossil-fuel-funded festival kicks off on Sunday with hosts Qatar playing the opening match of the FIFA World Cup against Ecuador.

The likes of Neymar, Messi and Kane aren’t the only ones training hard for glory. In the world’s largest consumer of mobile games (15 billion downloads a year), special residential compounds are springing up, complete with full-time chefs, to cater to “streamers” who spend their days and nights practicing for online competitions. India is the rising powerhouse of the geek Olympics, where the motto is — eat, sleep, play.

Meanwhile, in a small black and white bungalow in Singapore, it’s billionaire poker night. Many of China’s super rich are decamping to other countries as Covid restrictions, taxes and Xi Jinping’s drive for “common prosperity” send entrepreneurs flocking to more welcoming places. Read the Big Take to find out where you can join them for a glass of Bordeaux.

The very rich are also shrugging off global economic jitters to rack up some $3 billion of bids for art in the major fall auctions, on the heels of which, Sydney is preparing to open a new modern art gallery that’s touted as the city’s biggest cultural investment since the opening of its iconic opera house almost 50 years ago. Get a sneak preview of the nine-day opening celebration.

Finally, if you’re pressed for time as the party season gets into gear, consider this alcoholic twist on Gone in 60 seconds — a manual on how to mix and deliver cocktails at an alarming rate.

Have a stirring weekend.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.