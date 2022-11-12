(Bloomberg) -- World leaders and CEOs gathering in Asia this week will have a sobering reminder of the responsibility we have for managing the resources of the planet we all live on: the United Nations has chosen Oct. 15 as the day Earth’s population will reach 8 billion (more than double the 3.2 billion folks on it when I was born). Here’s a look at the crowded week ahead:

The big meeting: G-20 leaders meet in Bali on Tuesday and Wednesday in what is likely to be a tense summit, with geopolitical tensions increasing in the region, the war dragging on in Ukraine, and inflation hurting consumers. US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to have their first sit-down meeting as leaders on the sidelines on Monday. Facing the cold shoulder, Russia’s Vladimir Putin will not attend. These are the eight things to look out for. At the same time, the fifth annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum will return to Singapore.

The big data: India’s consumer prices report on Monday could show inflation slowing sharply, which would help the central bank reduce the size of its next rate hike. Japan’s third-quarter GDP on Tuesday will probably show an abrupt economic slowdown as the weak yen pushes up import costs. China’s October activity data shortly after will reflect the effects of Covid Zero on production and consumption.

The big bounce: The bear is dead, long live the bull, or so the sentiment goes in the latest narrative from stock investors who’ve been waiting for the big market rebound. Having got it wrong twice this year already, could they finally be right? Read the arguments here.

The big collapse: Retail investors who poured money and savings into Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange watched with disbelief as his crypto empire imploded last week. But should they have seen it coming? This is the story of how the one-time Crypto King fell from grace.

The big earnings: China’s online retail giants will announce their results under the cloud of China’s long-term outlook, with Alibaba expected to report wider margins on Thursday after paring losses at local consumer services and in Southeast Asia, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. But Citigroup warned that spending may have been “soft” at the company’s huge Singles’ Day shopping event last week. Japan concludes the bulk of its earnings season this week with the nation’s megabanks reporting on Monday.

The big take: On the sidelines of G-20, the Atlantic Council will hold a global food security forum to discuss an increasingly critical subject now that there are 8 billion of us. One of the major issues, as this Big Take about the Mississippi River tells, is the nexus between food supply and climate change. Another investigation in Thailand looks at a byproduct of this: how to dispose of the vast amounts of plastic packaging.

The big announcement: That’s what Donald Trump is promising on Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, all but confirming a widely anticipated third White House bid that the former US president has been teasing for weeks.

And finally, if you want to to get involved yourself, a new video game called Floodland comes out this week that gives players a chance to rebuild the world after the ice caps have melted and drowned much of civilization. Here’s a preview.

Have a gregarious week.

